News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Construction of Wausau’s drinking water treatment facility now delayed

It is unknown when the facility will be opened
It is unknown when the facility will be opened(Stock image- Storyblocks)
By Nevada Lilly
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a joint press release sent by the City of Wausau and Wausau Water Works, it has been announced that the construction of the new drinking water treatment facility in town has been delayed.

In October, engineers and contractors were attempting to run the new facility 24 hours a day to make sure it is meeting the required specifications. Some requirements were not met, noting various mechanical issues which prevented the startup of the facility.

The Wausau Water Works Commission held a closed meeting with legal counsel, giving updates on the project. Negotiations were established with the engineers and contractors to try and set up a new opening time.

The city has estimated more than $250,000 in liquidated damages to the contractor. It is currently being used to cover the city’s additional cost to manage the project beyond its original completion dates.

The city adds that this project is the top priority at the moment to ensure people have access to the safest drinking water. You can view the press release here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor scheduled to reach plea agreement
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

$150K is the goal this year to be raised from the kettles in and around Wausau
Salvation Army of Wausau begins annual Red Kettle Campaign
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m.
Lottery players dream big as Powerball jackpot soars to record $1.6 billion
Rain and windy on Saturday. Clouds to some sun Sunday, still breezy.
First Alert Weather: Soaking rain & gusty winds into Saturday
Periods of rain tonight and on Saturday with winds picking up during the afternoon on Saturday....
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast