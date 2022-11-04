Construction of Wausau’s drinking water treatment facility now delayed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a joint press release sent by the City of Wausau and Wausau Water Works, it has been announced that the construction of the new drinking water treatment facility in town has been delayed.

In October, engineers and contractors were attempting to run the new facility 24 hours a day to make sure it is meeting the required specifications. Some requirements were not met, noting various mechanical issues which prevented the startup of the facility.

The Wausau Water Works Commission held a closed meeting with legal counsel, giving updates on the project. Negotiations were established with the engineers and contractors to try and set up a new opening time.

The city has estimated more than $250,000 in liquidated damages to the contractor. It is currently being used to cover the city’s additional cost to manage the project beyond its original completion dates.

The city adds that this project is the top priority at the moment to ensure people have access to the safest drinking water.

