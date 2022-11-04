News and First Alert Weather App
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

Bird flu graphic.
Bird flu graphic.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds. Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the virus. Those measures include washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

Signs of HPAI include:

  • Sudden death without clinical signs
  • Lack of energy or appetite
  • Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
  • Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
  • Stumbling or falling down
  • Diarrhea

