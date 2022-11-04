Athens, Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball fall in state semifinal matches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Athens and Wittenberg-Birnamwood fell in their respective state semifinals on Friday to end their seasons.

Making their third-ever trip to state, Athens entered the tournament as a two-seed, playing three-seeded Monticello in the semifinal. Athens opened the match by dropping the first set 25-22, but put themselves in position to win the match after winning sets two and three.

In the fourth set, the Blue Jays held a lead for a majority of the time, but the Ponies put together a late run to win 25-21 and force a fifth set. The Blue Jays couldn’t overcome the momentum swing, dropping the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Addison Lavicka led the team with 18 kills while Jazelle Hartwig followed closely with 17 kills. Lavicka and Hartwig were also one and two on the team in assists, respectively.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood was making their first-ever trip to the state tournament, but they faced an uphill battle against top-seeded Howards Grove. The Tigers entered as the three-time defending state champions and backed that feat up, sweeping the Chargers 3-0.

Reece Rogowski led the Chargers with 11 kills while Payton Foster had a team-high eight assists.

