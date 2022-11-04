News and First Alert Weather App
1 of 2 men charged in child sexual assault in Langlade County posts bond

Travis and Scott Huse
Travis and Scott Huse(Langlade County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 64-year-old man charged along with his son in a decades-old child sexual assault case has been released from jail after posting bond.

Scott Huse is charged with 12 felony counts of child sexual assault and child enticement. On Oct. 31 a judge ruled on a motion to lower Huse’s bond from $250,000 to $75,000. Jail records show the bond was posted and Huse was release from custody Friday.

Scott Huse’s son, Travis remains in custody on a $1 million cash. A motion to reduce his bond was denied.

Travis Huse is charged with 31 counts. Online court records list the offense dates as starting in 1996 through 2006.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are related to incidents of child sexual assault that occurred while the Huses were involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton.

In a May 9 press release, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for information regarding the Huses. At that time, the sheriff did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation but did say they are seeking information from people who may have had contact with the Huses and may be the victim of a crime. The news release stated during the 1990s and early 2000s the Huses were associated with the Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy school near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000s the Huses moved to Fond du Lac and were involved with the Cornerstone Worship Center. Since the 1990s Travis Huse has also lived in Kentucky, Missouri, Maine, and New Hampshire. Scott Huse has lived in New Hampshire and Maine.

Scott Huse is scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. Travis Huse’s next court date is Nov. 28.

