Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball readying for first-ever trip to state tournament

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - By the time the final point hit the hardwood, Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball jumped for joy towards the center of the court.

They had qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

”I was quite speechless just because, it’s just so exciting especially when you’ve never done it before,” said senior Allie Linke. It’s just so surreal.”

The moment, like so many other teams, has been years in the making. The Chargers have won their conference title four seasons in a row. They reached the sectional semifinal last season.

For the senior-laden team, this moment is the pinnacle of their high school career.

“We’ve all just been so excited. Waving at each other in the halls like, ‘we’re going to state. We’re going to state,’” said junior London Metropulos. “All of our teachers are congratulating us so it’s been really fun.”

The Chargers made their way to Green Bay on Thursday to take in the moment, and they’ll try to do so while preparing for the three-time defending state champions in Howards Grove.

Witt-Birn enters as the number-four seed in the tournament and are seen as underdogs, but that only means they have nothing to lose.

“We definitely just have to prove ourselves and make sure that people know that we deserve to be there,” Linke said. “We have made it this far and we deserve to be out on that court.”

“lt seems like all the other people might be looking down on us a bit. But I have hope because we’re good enough to make it to state,” added senior Halle Beversdorf.

The Chargers will play Howards Grove at 11:30 am on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.