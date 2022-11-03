News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Walmart rolls back prices on traditional Thanksgiving basics

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at...
Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.(Walmart)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Given the higher grocery prices, shoppers are probably aware they may have to shell out more for holiday food this year.

Promotions in the coming weeks could help lower the costs.

Walmart is removing inflation on traditional Thanksgiving items, offering meal essentials at 2021 prices.

The retailer ensures a basket of basics like turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie will not cost more than it did last year.

According to a news release, Walmart has been working with suppliers for months to make sure there will be enough holiday mealtime essentials this season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Jury finds Wood County man guilty in 1984 murder
722 Jefferson Street will have a COP House for community members
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau

Latest News

North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed "the Lady of the Dunes," has...
Authorities seeking info on husband of ‘Lady of the Dunes’
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices