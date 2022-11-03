News and First Alert Weather App
USDA expands rural initiative to more Wisconsin counties

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture has announced an expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties.

The program provides access to job creation, infrastructure and support for economic stability, according to the USDA.

Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice traveled to Wisconsin Wednesday to meet with people and organizations set to benefit from the program.

Sec. Vilasck visited WBAY Wednesday for a sit-down interview.

”We have rural desk officers in each one of those agencies whose responsibility will be to make connections with local folks to identify programs that will help them the most, and then be able to guide them through the maze of applying for and receiving resources from the federal government,” Vilsack says.

The expansion includes:

• Northern Wisconsin Community Network including Ashland, Iron and Price counties

• Greater Menominee Community Network including Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County

• Forest County Community Network

• Northwestern Wisconsin Community Network including Eau Claire, Dunn, Clark, Buffalo, Pepin, and Chippewa counties

• Adams County Visionary Community Network

Federal staff members will help rural communities with federal programs and applications for federal funding.

“The reality is we have a challenge in agriculture, not just in the United States but across the world, to be able to feed a population that continues to grow. There’s going to be a need for more protein, there’s going to be a need for more grains. The United States needs to make sure we don’t concrete over that prime farmland,” Vilsack says.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the program.

