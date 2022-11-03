Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls.

The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway at locations 0.6 miles north of Eggert Drove and 0.2 miles north of Rock Falls Drive, repairing structure and improving the pavement at Joe Snow Creek and replacing structure and pavement replacement at Skanawan Creek will take place.

Work will likely last three months. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

State transportation funds will pay for 100% of the improvements.

