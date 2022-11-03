Golfers enjoy extra warm weather

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain Golf Course got some extra days of business with the warm weather going into November, bringing out golfers in droves to squeeze in some last-minute play time.

“Some of them go their clubs back out of the basement,” said course owner Tom Oliva.

It’s not the normal course of events for people in Wisconsin to be able to golf into the month of November.

“Usually we go through October, and then we shut her down unless it’s nice weather, and then we go day-by-day. But this week has been fantastic,” Oliva said.

Renae Laffin says she likes to get out on the course at least once a week. She’s happy to get the extra time at one of her favorite places.

“We come here often because it’s smaller, and we like the view of the mountain, and everybody’s a lot of fun here,” Laffin said.

Juli Seidl was at the course for the third time this week. She says for a fanatic like her, good weather is a call you can’t ignore.

“I would say it’s nip and tuck. I mean, there’s always a good shot that brings you back,” Seidl said.

The golf course is at the base of Granite Peak Ski Resort. Their plans are set back by the unseasonable weather.

“Actually, the ski area in past years has been making snow already,” Oliva said.

Staff at Granite Peak say they’re looking forward, and hope they can start getting ready for their ski season by next week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.