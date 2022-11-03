News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: One last warm day

One last warm and comfortable day before changes arrive heading into the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One last warm and comfortable day before changes arrive heading into the weekend. A drop in temperatures and much needed rainfall is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the Badger State.

Gradually increasing in cloud cover Thursday
Some sunshine to start Thursday, but clouds gradually increasing throughout the day, turning cloudy for the afternoon-evening. Breezy south-soutwest winds picking up by the afternoon. Highs making a run towards the 70s again, but this may be the last time we see a 70-degree day until Spring.

Scattered showers roll into the Badger State by Thursday night
A cold front arrives Thursday night, allowing for cooler temperatures to flow into the state but also triggering scattered showers. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible Thursday night through Friday morning.

Marginal risk for excessive rainfall Friday
Widespread showers moving into the region before noon Friday
Rain picking up Friday afternoon, remaining steady throughout the day. Rain may be heavy at times. Friday’s highs in the low 60s, but falling into the upper 40s for the afternoon.

Widespread showers featuring moderate to heavy rainfall to impact 80% of the viewing area...
Widespread showers to spread across North-Central Wisconsin early Saturda morning as a low pressure lifts northward. A few scattered thunderstorms possible. Moderate to heavy rainfall expected.

Marginal risk for excessive rainfall Saturday
Widespread spreading northward early Saturday morning
Strong winds to arrive Saturday, gusting up to 40 mph. With moderate to heavy rainfall plus strong winds, this will allow for reduced visibilties, especially during any traveling.

Widespread and moderate to heavy rainfall to impact the region Saturday morning
Strong winds to arrive Saturday
Between Friday and Saturday, total accumulations between 1-3 inches across North-Central Wisconsin.

Accumulations in total by Saturday night up to 3 inches
A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning. Drying out throughout Sunday. Temperatures cool off into the 40s starting next work week.

Falling temperatures Friday and Saturday. Drier for Sunday
