First Alert Weather: One last warm day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One last warm and comfortable day before changes arrive heading into the weekend. A drop in temperatures and much needed rainfall is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the Badger State.
Some sunshine to start Thursday, but clouds gradually increasing throughout the day, turning cloudy for the afternoon-evening. Breezy south-soutwest winds picking up by the afternoon. Highs making a run towards the 70s again, but this may be the last time we see a 70-degree day until Spring.
A cold front arrives Thursday night, allowing for cooler temperatures to flow into the state but also triggering scattered showers. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible Thursday night through Friday morning.
Rain picking up Friday afternoon, remaining steady throughout the day. Rain may be heavy at times. Friday’s highs in the low 60s, but falling into the upper 40s for the afternoon.
Widespread showers to spread across North-Central Wisconsin early Saturda morning as a low pressure lifts northward. A few scattered thunderstorms possible. Moderate to heavy rainfall expected.
Strong winds to arrive Saturday, gusting up to 40 mph. With moderate to heavy rainfall plus strong winds, this will allow for reduced visibilties, especially during any traveling.
Between Friday and Saturday, total accumulations between 1-3 inches across North-Central Wisconsin.
A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning. Drying out throughout Sunday. Temperatures cool off into the 40s starting next work week.
