First Alert Weather: Big changes going into the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm weather will be coming to an end in the next 12 hours across North Central Wisconsin. First up is a cold front which will arrive early Friday morning from the west. In advance of this front Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers are expected, with perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. Rather mild overnight Thursday night with the highs for the day on Friday likely occurring just after midnight into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures by daybreak on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wausau and Rhinelander are below average in precipitation so far this year. (WSAW)

Clouds with scattered showers, perhaps a storm overnight into early Friday AM. (WSAW)

A few showers and maybe a storm possible overnight into early Friday AM. (WSAW)

A few showers are possible on Friday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common on Friday with scattered showers possible during the morning, then periods of rain from Wausau onto the south and east for the afternoon into Friday night. Not as breezy, but certainly cooler. Temperatures will slip back through the 50s into the mid to upper 40s by later in the afternoon on Friday.

Temps will be slipping as the day goes along with clouds and times of rain. (WSAW)

Periods of rain with a chance of a storm, especially in Central Wisconsin Friday PM. (WSAW)

Rain will persist in a good portion of Central Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. Low pressure will then shift NE into the Badger State on Saturday. Periods of rain expends across the area and becoming windy for the afternoon. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are anticipated. Temps on Saturday will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. The rain showers will end Saturday night, with much of the area picking up 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall from Friday into Saturday evening. A soaking rain that we have not experienced since August, and one which will make a dent in the deficit of precipitation in Wausau, Rhinelander, and many other spots that have been rather dry.

Damp & Blustery Saturday, breaks of sun and seasonably cool Sunday. (WSAW)

Low pressure will track into Wisconsin and spark more rain in the region. (WSAW)

Seasonably cool on Sunday with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy on Monday with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 50s. Election Day on Tuesday features lots of clouds with showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Another shot at warmer weather is on the horizon for the middle to end of next week. Some sun on Wednesday with a chance of showers at night. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny next Thursday, November 10th with highs in the upper 60s.

