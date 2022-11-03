News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters on June 14, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday afternoon that characterizes it as a broad threat.

The statement urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.” An official who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the threat tells The Associated Press it was posted online and didn’t target a specific synagogue.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community.

In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Jury finds Wood County man guilty in 1984 murder
722 Jefferson Street will have a COP House for community members
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau

Latest News

FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
Election 2022
How secure are military absentee ballots?
Richard Allen
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
student loan debt
President’s student loan forgiveness is on pause as court considers Republican appeal to stop the program
Rainfall from Friday into Saturday afternoon of 1-2" possible.
First Alert Weather: Big changes going into the weekend