Elves needed to adopt a resident at NCHC this Holiday Season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are needed to help brighten the holiday for someone who may not normally receive a Christmas present.

North Central Health Care provides over 500 gifts each year to the nursing home residents in Mount View Care Center, Pine Crest and to clients being served in one of our many behavioral or mental health programs.

Manager of Guest & Volunteer Services at NCHC, Laural Harder said they have about 240 names remaining to be adopted. Requested gifts are typically between $20-$25.

Volunteers are needed to buy, wrap and return gifts to NCHC by Dec. 11. If you are interested in helping someone enjoy the Holidays this year, please contact the Volunteer Office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to get a name and a list of a few items the person is requesting.

“There are people who live out in the community that are sort of isolated and alone. And to know that somebody in the community thought of them, especially at this time of the year. We get all sorts of feedback. They were so happy. They love their gifts. Thank you so much! You know, just made the year,” explained Harder of the feedback they recieve.

This opportunity is open to individuals, families, groups and organizations looking to spread Holiday cheer. For more information, please contact us at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Gifts should be returned to North Central Health Care/Mount View Care Center – 2400 Marshall St, Suite B, Wausau, WI 54403. The best time to drop off is between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Donation Suggestions (NCHC)

