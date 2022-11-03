News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Drive with caution during deer rut season

Car-deer crashes increase during breeding season
Cost of repairing vehicles after a deer crash starts around $6500
Cost of repairing vehicles after a deer crash starts around $6500
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers beware, deer rut season is upon us. Animal experts call this time of year the most active time for the mammal. That means drivers are urged to be more aware while behind the wheel.

Records from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show there are between 18,000 and 20,000 car-deer crashes every year. Those crashes can not only be dangerous but costly.

“Deer movement is increasing because of the breeding season which is ramping up into full gear right now,” said Jeff Pritzl of the Wisconsin DNR.

Deer being on the hoof more often means they’re making their way onto the roadways.

“Potentially intersecting with a vehicle more often,” said Pritzl.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is sharing some tips to keep drivers safe and avoid a deer-vehicle collision.

“We just say buckle up, slow down, scan the road ahead carefully,” said Sergeant Rhae Stertz of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

But if you do hit a deer, the State Patrol said to report the crash.

“You’re supposed to register the deer with the DNR,” said Stertz. “You do need to report it to your insurance. Those crashes are likely going to be reportable so law enforcement will show up and take care of writing that crash for you.”

It’s important to practice good driving habits because deer damage can be costly.

“This year on average we’re seeing that they start around $6,500 and increase from there. Again, it depends on the severity,” said Traci Seeger, the operations manager for Olson Auto Body & Paint.

Olson Auto Body & Paint said about 75% of their repairs are caused by car-deer collisions. Depending on the severity, it can take between one week to three weeks to fix a vehicle hit by a deer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Jury finds Wood County man guilty in 1984 murder
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Latest News

Wittenberg-Birnamwood is preparing to play Howards Grove in their first-ever trip to the state...
Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball readying for first-ever trip to state tournament
Cost of repairing vehicles after a deer crash starts around $6500
Vehicle crashes with deer rise in November during rut, hunting season
Election 2022
Fact checking Gov. Evers' role on parole and pardons
Ron Johnson made a stop in Wausau, while Mandela Barnes stumped for votes in Oshkosh
U.S. Senate candidates crisscross state seeking votes