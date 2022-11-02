News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP volleyball advances to WIAC tournament quarterfinals

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP volleyball has advanced to the WIAC tournament quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over UW-River Falls.

The No. 15 Pointers were able to jump out a big lead in the first set on the heels of Ashley Kopp’s nine kills, putting her over 1,000 in her career. Wausau West graduate Grace Michalski added 12 assists in the 25-17 set win.

The Pointers followed that up with much of the same in set two, winning 25-18. After UW-River Falls took the third set 25-17, the Pointers dominated the final set with a 25-5 win for the victory.

Kopp led the team with 15 kills while Megan Schroder followed her with seven kills. Michalski led the team with 34 assists, recorded all but six of the teams assists in the match.

The Pointers advance to play the tournament’s No. 2 seed UW-Oshkosh in Oshkosh on Thursday. The Titans are No. 8 in the latest WVCA poll.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Athens' Confidant Entering State Tournament
Athens' Confidant Entering State Tournament
Athens' Volleyball practicing days prior to State Tournament game vs. Monticello.
Confidence, chemistry powering Athens volleyball ahead of state tournament
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
Packers Hall of Fame to induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton in 2023