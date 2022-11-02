UWSP volleyball advances to WIAC tournament quarterfinals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP volleyball has advanced to the WIAC tournament quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over UW-River Falls.

The No. 15 Pointers were able to jump out a big lead in the first set on the heels of Ashley Kopp’s nine kills, putting her over 1,000 in her career. Wausau West graduate Grace Michalski added 12 assists in the 25-17 set win.

The Pointers followed that up with much of the same in set two, winning 25-18. After UW-River Falls took the third set 25-17, the Pointers dominated the final set with a 25-5 win for the victory.

Kopp led the team with 15 kills while Megan Schroder followed her with seven kills. Michalski led the team with 34 assists, recorded all but six of the teams assists in the match.

The Pointers advance to play the tournament’s No. 2 seed UW-Oshkosh in Oshkosh on Thursday. The Titans are No. 8 in the latest WVCA poll.

