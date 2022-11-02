News and First Alert Weather App
Sentencing date set for former treasurer of 2 Park Falls organizations

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 31-year-old woman convicted of embezzling from two nonprofit organizations is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.

Dayna Lemmer pleaded no contest to two counts of theft in a business setting. The charges were filed separately but consolidated during a plea agreement.

An investigation into Lemmer began in August 2021 after a routine bank audit discovered funds in accounts held by the Park Falls Chamber and Lord’s Cupboard food pantry may have been used by the organization’s treasurer. Court documents state investigators believe Lemmer stole $54,000 from the Lord’s Cupboard. The amount allegedly taken from the chamber is still under investigation.

Lemmer had been treasurer at both organizations since 2019. According to court documents based on statements from Lemmer, the fraudulent activity had been occurring for approximately a year. Court documents state Lemmer used the money to pay bills and buy personal items.

Lemmer is free on a $20,000 signature bond.

