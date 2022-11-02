News and First Alert Weather App
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos-Duffy(FOX)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rachel Campos-Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend will continue the show’s Breakfast with Friends segment with a stop in Mosinee.

Campos-Duffy will be live from 5-8 a.m. at Gorski’s on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Campos-Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2016 and was a fill-in anchor until June 2021 when she took over permanently.

Campos-Duffy is married to former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy.

