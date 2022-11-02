News and First Alert Weather App
Packers' Aaron Jones visits Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau

The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau
The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau Tuesday afternoon. The running back is serving as the team’s spokesperson for November’s “Salute to Service.”

“Salute to Service” is a program designed to honor veterans and military members throughout November. This November the program will benefit “Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin.”

Jones comes from a military family where both of his parents and his brother served. He said his mom, who served 27 years in the army, will be getting a service dog of her own soon.

“You know sometimes she’s by herself, so, just having that dog there with you who know you, kind of like your kids do, it goes a long way,” said Jones.

Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin is an organization that trains service dogs and matches them with veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

Lani Rethaber, executive director of Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin, says, “I just think it’s really great that a smaller organization like this can be boosted by a big organization like the Green Bay Packers. Having a player like Aaron Jones here means a lot.”

The Packers are selling Salute to Service bandanas for $10 in the Packers pro shop. $5 from each sale will go to Patriot K-9s and the total raised at the end of November will be matched by Fleet Farm.

