Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released.

Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh.

Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned bars.

Michels meeting with supporters at The Fountain in Oshkosh. He said, “This is the purplest of purple states, right. A Wisconsin landslide means we’re going to win by two or three or four, so we cannot give up, we have to keep working hard.”

Evers was in Kewaunee at the Blue Door Pub, where a cast of Democratic leaders joined him to campaign on his behalf. “It’s great to be here, and obviously we’re here to make sure you vote and support us and all that, but I just want to talk about what we’ve accomplished in the last four years. I just think that’s really important for us to set the stage for what my opponent wants to do for the State of Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor talked about how he will use the state’s surplus to cut taxes for the middle class. He wants to invest more money into education with a focus on students with special needs and those with mental health and behavioral issues. And, his administration will continue to work on fixing Wisconsin roadways, while continuing to invest in small businesses.

According to Evers, “We have, right at this point in time, as you know the lowest unemployment we’ve ever had, the highest number of people working in the State of Wisconsin, and we’re in pretty good shape at the state level.”

Michels disagrees, telling supporters the governor has overtaxed citizens of the state. And, he wants to put more money in the pockets of Wisconsinites with tax cuts, reduce crime by backing the men and women in blue, and firing who he calls catch-and-release prosecutors. And finally, Michels wants to reform education by offering universal school choice. He said, “Are we going to elect an outsider, a businessman, or leave it government as usual? It’s time for a change. That’s what this race is about.”

To win on Tuesday, both men know they can’t do it alone, so they asked supporters to stump on their behalf and get out and talk with voters who are still undecided.

