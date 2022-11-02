News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Record-setting warmth Wednesday

A weather maker arrives over the weekend, breaking our dry and warm streak
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even warmer and windier Wednesday with record-breaking temperatures possible across North-Central Wisconsin. Highs to climb towards the low to mid-70s. The record-high for Wausau is 72°.

Highs warming into the low to mid 70s Wednesday
Highs warming into the low to mid 70s Wednesday(WSAW)
Record-setting highs possible Wednesday.
Record-setting highs possible Wednesday.(WSAW)

Plan for sunshine through Wednesday. A south/southeast flow of winds throughout the day gusting up to 20 mph. Remaining breezy and in the 70s for Thursday, but expect an increase in clouds. Overcast skies possible Thursday afternoon.

A south breeze at times for Wednesday
A south breeze at times for Wednesday(WSAW)

Falling temperatures heading into the weekend, and continuing to cool into the following work week. Much needed rainfall is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the Badger State. Showers and storms to move in as early as Thursday night, falling throughout Friday and Saturday.

Showers and storms possible throughout Friday
Showers and storms possible throughout Friday(WSAW)
Showers and storms continue for Saturday. Heavy rainfall possible
Showers and storms continue for Saturday. Heavy rainfall possible(WSAW)

The forecast could feature a washout both days. Moderate rainfall expected this Friday and Saturday; accumulations between 1-3 inches possible across North-Central Wisconsin.

Rain accumulations possible between 1-3 by late Saturday night
Rain accumulations possible between 1-3 by late Saturday night(WSAW)

A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning. Drying out throughout Sunday. Temperatures cool off into the 40s starting next work week.

Highs falling through next work week ahead of the next weather maker
Highs falling through next work week ahead of the next weather maker(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Aspirus Wausau Clinic – N 3rd Street
Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open
death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
Staying warm for the first few days of November
First Alert Weather: Suntabulously breezy Wednesday with record highs possible
Suntabulous start to November
First Alert Weather: Warm start to the new month
Central Wisconsin Monday October 31, 2022
First Alert Weather: Mild and dry weather continues into early November