First Alert Weather: Record-setting warmth Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even warmer and windier Wednesday with record-breaking temperatures possible across North-Central Wisconsin. Highs to climb towards the low to mid-70s. The record-high for Wausau is 72°.

Highs warming into the low to mid 70s Wednesday (WSAW)

Record-setting highs possible Wednesday. (WSAW)

Plan for sunshine through Wednesday. A south/southeast flow of winds throughout the day gusting up to 20 mph. Remaining breezy and in the 70s for Thursday, but expect an increase in clouds. Overcast skies possible Thursday afternoon.

A south breeze at times for Wednesday (WSAW)

Falling temperatures heading into the weekend, and continuing to cool into the following work week. Much needed rainfall is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the Badger State. Showers and storms to move in as early as Thursday night, falling throughout Friday and Saturday.

Showers and storms possible throughout Friday (WSAW)

Showers and storms continue for Saturday. Heavy rainfall possible (WSAW)

The forecast could feature a washout both days. Moderate rainfall expected this Friday and Saturday; accumulations between 1-3 inches possible across North-Central Wisconsin.

Rain accumulations possible between 1-3 by late Saturday night (WSAW)

A few showers may linger into early Sunday morning. Drying out throughout Sunday. Temperatures cool off into the 40s starting next work week.

Highs falling through next work week ahead of the next weather maker (WSAW)

