DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment.

Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.

COVID-19 antiviral treatments must be taken within five days of symptoms starting, even if symptoms are mild, making it essential to quickly access a clinician for a prescription.

“Providing telehealth access supports our commitment to health equity,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Telehealth is a quick, easy, and free way for individuals who may not be able to travel to a clinic, or who may not have insurance or health care, to learn if antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 are an appropriate treatment for them. We believe this will be especially important in extending our ability to serve rural, elderly, and other underserved populations.”

The COVID-19 Treatment Telehealth service is available statewide, accessible through internet and telephone, and consultations are available in multiple languages. Consultations are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At-home COVID-19 tests or tests performed by a health care provider or at a community testing site are acceptable.

The service is not for medical emergencies or for treatments other than COVID-19.

