COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

They got a grant from the state in July to create a community oriented policing house, or COP.

Lieutenant Jacob Chittum of the Wausau Police Department is spearheading the effort to get the house built.

“You have to be, I don’t know how to phrase it, but one of the top 10 most violent cities in Wisconsin. How they grade that, I’m not sure, if it’s population-wise, under a certain population, I’m not sure,” Chittum said.

The “COP House” is planned for 722 Jefferson Street in the Hawthorn Hills district.

It’s an area that has a lot of low-income people and some of the highest crime rates in Wausau.

“They consistently have 25 to 26 percent of all calls in the city,” Chittum said.

COP houses in other areas of Wisconsin are showing improvements to the places they’re built.

“They make properties worth more in the neighborhood. They make the neighborhood safer,” Chittum said.

Each COP house addresses the needs of the particular area it’s located in. The Wausau house is planned to focus on making sure neighborhood kids thrive, something Keeping Area Kids Safe director Kathleen Buckli says is crucial here.

“We are seeing an increased need in this area from when we first opened until today,” Buckli said.

Buckli says catching issues early is the best way to keep kids from getting to a point of crisis.

“Bettering the neighborhood. Making the neighborhood safer, so our children can have a normal life. They can play outside. They can feel free to walk to friends’ homes,” Buckli said.

Results from other communities show that the presence of a COP House not only improves safety, but school performance, health and relationships between the community and police.

