News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court

FILE - People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington....
FILE - People take photos of U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Washington. Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday.(Mariam Zuhaib | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week’s elections.

It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday’s session to denounce the abortion ruling, which came in a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Our right to choose will not be taken away,” one protester said. “Women, vote for our right to choose.”

The justices did not appear to react to the disruption. The protesters did not resist when police led them away.

The court had no immediate information on arrests.

The justices heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act. After a 19-month closure because of the coronavirus pandemic, the courtroom was reopened to the public in October.

The last time Supreme Court arguments were interrupted was in 2015 when opponents of rulings that lifted limits on money in political campaigns voiced their protest and even managed to get a camera past court security.

Seven people were arrested in the January 2015 protest that took place on the fifth anniversary of the court’s Citizen United ruling that freed corporations and labor unions to spend as much as they want on elections for Congress and president.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Supreme Court at: https://apnews.com/hub/supreme-courts

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Aspirus Wausau Clinic – N 3rd Street
Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open
death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan and Tanya Snyder hire firm to explore sale of Washington Commanders
Tensions are on the rise in North Korea amid missile launches.
South Korea responds to North Korea missile launches
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports