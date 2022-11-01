Stevens Point and American Legion to begin Hometown Heroes banner program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point and the Berens-Scribner American Legion Post 6 will launch a Hometown Heroes Banner Program to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces.

The vinyl banner will feature the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials. The banners will be displayed on light poles on the Armed Services Memorial Bridge (Clark Street Bridge) and continue downtown on Clark Street. The banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Labor Day, annually starting next spring.

The banners are sponsored by companies, organizations and families.

Barbara McCloy, the program organizer and veteran of the U.S. Navy, said she had an “ah-ha” moment at a meeting when she realized that Stevens Point didn’t have a recognition program like this already. She contacted the mayor’s office and they launched the program.

If you would like to honor a veteran or loved one, please contact the Berens-Scribner American Legion Post 6 at stptherobanners@gmail.com. You can also get information at

Hometown Heroes Banner Program

PO Box 322

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Program Contact:

Barbara McCloy

stptherobanners@gmail.com

or 715-340-5485

