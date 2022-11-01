News and First Alert Weather App
Shining a light on the need for organ donation

A Pulaski man's story inspired many people to look into living organ donations
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Joe Schmidt, the Pulaski father of six who received a life-saving kidney transplant from a deceased donor last week, is doing well.

Action 2 News first reported about Schmidt and his search for a kidney donor at the end of October. Many viewers called, emailed and messaged, wanting to help Schmidt. His family says the prayers after his story was shared across the country helped to save his life.

But, there is a great need for organ donation, and Schmidt’s story is helping to shine a light on the importance of organ donation.

“My name is Tammy Daul and I’ve been on dialysis almost six years and I’m looking for a kidney.”

More than 100,000 people across the country are waiting for an organ transplant.

“My name is Jeff Philby. I’ve been on dialysis for about two-and-a-half years, so I’m looking for a kidney.”

Fifteen hundred of those people are here in Wisconsin.

“My name is Amanda Matting. I have no kidneys and I’m on dialysis, and so I’ve been on dialysis for about three months. I’ve just been approved for another transplant and now I just need another kidney.”

But finding a donor is not always easy. Tammy Daul adds, “I’m getting to the point where I’m like desperate. Like I said, I was looking at billboards but I can’t afford to put up billboards, that’s like hundreds and hundreds of dollars.”

U.W. Health, which runs one of the leading transplant and organ donation centers in the country, has an organ donor registry -- as do other transplant centers. And people in Wisconsin can also say yes and donate life as an organ donor on their driver’s license.

According to Holly Thomas with U.W. Health, “If it’s something you believe in, if it’s something you’d want at the end of your life, then we encourage people to sign up to make that decision to be an organ, tissue or eye donor.”

For people like Tammy Daul, Jeff Philby, and Amanda Matting -- you can register to donate on their behalf -- without matching their blood type. It’s called a donation chain that could not only save the lives of Northeast Wisconsin residents but help to give life to others around the country, too.

“I’m young yet,” says Matting, adding, “I have a lot to do and I’m young and otherwise healthy, and a kidney would just give me the opportunity to live my life and not be sick all of the time.”

Joe Schmidt's story was one of 150,000 people who need an organ donation. Here are 3 others.

