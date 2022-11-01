News and First Alert Weather App
Search underway for missing Carlton man

Lucas Dudden
Lucas Dudden(Minnesota BCA)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help finding a missing Carlton County man.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Lucas Dudden, 38, has not been seen or heard from since he left his home in Carlton on October 25.

His vehicle and belongings were later located in McGregor, according to the BCA.

Dudden is described as a white man, about 5′8″ with sandy brown hair.

It’s unclear what clothing he may be wearing.

Anyone with information on where Dudden may be is asked to call the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office at 218-384-3236.

Authorities did not immediately share the circumstances surrounding Dudden’s disappearance or if they believe the situation is suspicious.

