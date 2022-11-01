News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.(Gray News, file)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting that happened on the east side of Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said four men and two women were shot. One of the men died at the scene.

It isn’t clear if the victims are all connected, or if this was a random shooting.

Police shared a photo of a vehicle that may belong to the suspect or suspects.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect info,” Denver police tweeted.

At one point in the investigation, Denver police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided another update confirming there were six victims.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
Two officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. (Source: WABC via CNN)
2 police officers shot in Newark, NJ; suspect at large
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday.
Parkland shooter to be formally sentenced Wednesday
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49