Packers stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - On the last day the Packers could make a trade to improve their team, they stayed silent as the NFL trade deadline expired on Tuesday.

The Packers, who are currently down three starting wide receivers due to injury, stood still as receiver Chase Claypool was traded to a division-rival Chicago Bears. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks was also reportedly available.

When asked about the deadline on Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team was active in conversations, but they were reluctant to make a deal they didn’t deemed “silly.”

“It really comes down to opportunity. If the right opportunity presents itself I know that [Brian Gutekunst] is all on board of trying to upgrade our roster. You’re always trying to do that, but we’re not going to just do a silly deal.”

When speaking on the Pat McAfee show earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers said, “I was kind of hoping there might be some news during this show we can break. Not surprised to hear we were in on Claypool and we’ll see what happens.”

The Packers reportedly have over $6 million in cap space.

