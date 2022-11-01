Packers Hall of Fame to induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Packers announced Tuesday that the fan favorite WR Nelson and Guard Sitton will be inducted as part of the 52nd Hall of Fame Banquet at Lambeau Field.

The banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in the Atrium. Ticket information is being finalized.

Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The Kansas State alum played nine seasons with the Packers. He’s No. 4 in team history with receptions at 550 and No. 6 in receiving yards with 7,848.

Nelson is the only Packer to have have three seasons with 13-plus touchdown receptions. Nelson is No. 3 in touchdown receptions with 69.

Nelson was a big part of the Super Bowl XLV win with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Sitton was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The University of Central Florida alum played eight seasons with Green Bay, starting 112 of 121 regular-season games.

Sitton was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association.

