News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield Children’s Hospital hosts Trick-Or-Treat event for young patients

This marks the 24th year the hospital offered trick-or-treating activities for the kids
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - While many children enjoy trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, some can’t leave the hospital. But, Marshfield Children’s Hospital made sure those kids didn’t miss out on all the fun. It was the 24th year the hospital brought trick-or-treating festivities to kids staying in the hospital.

“Everybody remembers as a kid your favorite event was trick-or-treating where you got to go door-to-door fun have fun dress up get candy until these kids in the hospital it’s pretty unfair that they get to miss that sort of normalization,” said McKenzie Tischauser, Child Life Specialist.

13-year-old Josilynn said she was glad she could still get in on the Halloween fun.

“Getting the experience of Halloween even though I’m in the hospital,” said Josilynn Geiss, a child staying at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Tischauser said Josilynn wasn’t the only one excited about the event.

“We actually have a patient that’s been here for 200 days. And she cannot leave her bed and so she got to come down to this event, she got to be Cinderella. And the fact that she had such a big smile coming into this event since it’s been years since she’s been paid the whole event,” said Tischauser.

She added, even if the event were for just one child, all her hard work in planning would be worth it.

However, getting all the kids there is a challenge, even if it is inside the hospital.

“It takes a village truly. With all of the pumps, vents, and everything we need a lot of people on board,” said Tischauser.

But, Tischouser said it’s the staff’s favorite event each year and 26 departments pitch in to make it happen. She said they all know how important it is to the kids.

Nine kids trick-or-treated at the hospital Monday and 16 others in isolation got candy and goodies delivered to them in their rooms.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Henry Miller House in Wausau
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

The hospital has offered trick-or-treating for patients for 24 years
Marshfield Children's Hospital patients get to take part in Halloween fun
Halloween 2022
Officers patrol neighborhoods as children and families trick-or-treat
Election 2022
Candidates for Attorney General campaign across Wisconsin
Halloween 2022
Trick-or-treaters take to the streets in area communities