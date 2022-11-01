Inflation affecting Marathon County food pantries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In spite of inflation, both the Salvation Army and the Neighbors’ Place in Wausau are keeping up with increased food needs, but the extra stores are getting smaller.

“We’ve seen a jump in requests for food for the most part, especially with our food pantry, our lunch program, things of that sort,” said Core Officer of the Salvation Army Wausau Major David Womack.

“Sometimes we see those numbers decrease a little when kids go back to school in the fall, but we haven’t seen that. They’ve been pretty consistent and steadily rising,” said Executive Director of The Neighbors Place Donna Ambrose.

Major David of the Salvation Army said even when people are able to donate the same amount of money they’re used to, it doesn’t go as far. This year they’ve gone from serving 3,000 people a month to 5,000.

“The vast majority of the resources, well over 90%, come from just local donations. A lot of donors are finding they can give the same amount, but that amount is not worth as much. The net effect of that donation is worth less than before, because of inflation.” Womack said.

In less than a week, the Salvation Army will start its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which provides 40 percent of its budget.

“A lot of the money we use throughout the year comes from those Christmas gifts,” Womack said.

The Neighbors’ Place gets the majority of its food from the non-profit Feeding America. They’re the second-highest revenue earner for charities in the U.S. But even they’re not immune to the effects.

“For the longest time we had access to as much cereal as we needed, and now there’s only one brand available because that’s all they can buy right now,” explained Ambrose.

Ambrose said it’s important to them to provide good food choices that a lot of their clients wouldn’t get otherwise.

“When you are economically challenged, you’re not going to buy expensive things like produce,” Ambrose said.

