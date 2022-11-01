First Alert Weather: Mild and sunny weather will continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you enjoyed the weather on Monday, will you enjoy the weather on Tuesday. The weather pattern for early November is feeling more like late September. Record high temperatures for Tuesday are in the mid-70s, and those records are safe, but it will still be well above average. The next weather maker will not arrive until Friday. A period of light to moderate rain will arrive on Friday. This weekend is also looking rather wet.

Out The Door Planner (WSAW)

Record High Temps (WSAW)

Rain on Friday (WSAW)

