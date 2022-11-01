City of Wausau says they’re behind on leaf collection

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year. The leaves are everywhere! While your kids might be a fan of them sticking around a little longer to play in, you’re probably not. That’s why the City of Wausau is working overtime to make sure your leaves get cleaned up.

“This year we had leaves fall kind of late so it pushed us back. We couldn’t get out as quickly as we wanted to with the bailer, but we’re trying to catch back up,” said Dustin Kraege, Superintendent of Public Works, City of Wausau.

To catch up, they’ll be working overtime.

“Crews are going to be working as much as 12-hour days, come in at 5 in the morning, work until 5 at night to take advantage of the daylight,” said Kraege.

There’s another reason for the delay.

“We also had a few breakdowns with some of our vac trucks, but we have those up and running again,” said Kraege.

So far they’ve collected more than 1,000 bales of leaves, but where do all those leaves go?

“They get taken back to this company and they mulch them up and can reuse them for mulch, sell them back to people, stuff like that,” said Kraege.

Crews have finished the tan phase II maps and the east side green map. they’ll be working in the west side green map as well as the maroon maps this week.

Leaf collection map (wsaw)

The city says there’s no way they can do a second collection, based on its current budget and equipment. The superintendent assured crews will get through the whole city.

“If I could ask one thing, I’d just tell people to be patient, we’re going to get there. We are a little behind, but we are working to catch up. Crews are working hard, we are going to get there, we’re going to get around the city,” said Kraege.

If you just don’t want to wait any longer for your yard to be clean you can bring your leaves to the yard waste site. They have extended hours and are open six days a week.

Click here to go to learn more about Wausau’s plan for leaf cleanup.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.