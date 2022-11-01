City of Wausau acknowledges leaf collection is running behind

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is behind on its schedule for leaf pick-up. The weather caused the leaves to drop a little later than normal. The city also dealt with equipment breakdowns.

In response, the city has extended pick-up hours for the leaf crews. Crews have finished the tan phase II maps and the east side green map.

Phase II leaf pick-up (City of Wausau)

Crews will be working on the west side green map as well as the maroon maps. Vacuum trucks will continue to move around the city collecting leaves in areas where there is not enough material for the bailer.

As always, yard waste site hours have been extended to every day except Thursday. Anyone who is able, is encouraged to haul leaves to the site, especially if collection has been through their neighborhood.

