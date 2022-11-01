News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

City of Wausau acknowledges leaf collection is running behind

Leaf pick-up in city of Wausau on Nov. 1, 2022
Leaf pick-up in city of Wausau on Nov. 1, 2022(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is behind on its schedule for leaf pick-up. The weather caused the leaves to drop a little later than normal. The city also dealt with equipment breakdowns.

In response, the city has extended pick-up hours for the leaf crews. Crews have finished the tan phase II maps and the east side green map.

Phase II leaf pick-up
Phase II leaf pick-up(City of Wausau)

Crews will be working on the west side green map as well as the maroon maps. Vacuum trucks will continue to move around the city collecting leaves in areas where there is not enough material for the bailer.

As always, yard waste site hours have been extended to every day except Thursday. Anyone who is able, is encouraged to haul leaves to the site, especially if collection has been through their neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Henry Miller House in Wausau
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

Latest News

Aspirus Wausau Clinic – N 3rd Street
Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open
The Landing launches senior mens book club
The Landing launches senior men's book club
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
Performances take place Nov. 3-5 at The Grand Theater in Wausau
Wausau Community Theater presents Young Frankenstein