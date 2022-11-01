News and First Alert Weather App
Caregiver resource event to be held Nov. 15 in Stevens Point

Mother on walk with two sons
Mother on walk with two sons(123rf)
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who provide care for adult relatives or children with special needs are encouraged to attend the Caregiver Roadmap Resource Event.

It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Aging & Disability Resource Center. It’s located at 1519 Water St. in Stevens Point.

The event includes several presentations aimed at the challenges family caregivers face daily.

This event is free of charge and lunch will be included. Registrations are required for this event. Some sessions during this event are available to be attended virtually as well. Massages will be offered over the lunch hour but spots are limited.

RSVP by contacting Carley Prochaska, Dementia Care Specialist, at the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-346-1401 or by email, prochasc@co.portage.wi.us.

If you are hesitant to register because you’re unable to leave the person you’re caring for alone, give the ADRC a call to hear potential options.

