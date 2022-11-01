News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open

Aspirus Wausau Clinic – N 3rd Street
Aspirus Wausau Clinic – N 3rd Street(Aspirus)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus’ downtown Wausau location clinic is now open. It is located at 902 N 3rd Street and is home to 10 primary care providers.

“The new Aspirus Clinic on 3rd Street completes our vision for a cutting-edge downtown health and wellness campus,” said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is proud to offer Wausau-area residents a centrally-located clinic in the heart of Wausau’s downtown.”

According to a news release, the clinic was built to be environmentally sustainable. Features include geothermal heating and cooling, solar roof panels, GREENGUARD-certified furniture and healthy interiors designed to ensure clean indoor air. Outdoor elements include permeable pavement and landscaping with native plants that help filter pollution from rain, stormwater runoff and melting snow.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

death investigation
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Henry Miller House in Wausau
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

Latest News

The Landing launches senior mens book club
The Landing launches senior men's book club
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
Wausau Community Theater Presents 'Young Frankenstein'
Wausau Community Theater presents Young Frankenstein
Neighbors Place Wausau
Inflation affecting Marathon County food pantries