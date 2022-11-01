Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus’ downtown Wausau location clinic is now open. It is located at 902 N 3rd Street and is home to 10 primary care providers.

“The new Aspirus Clinic on 3rd Street completes our vision for a cutting-edge downtown health and wellness campus,” said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is proud to offer Wausau-area residents a centrally-located clinic in the heart of Wausau’s downtown.”

According to a news release, the clinic was built to be environmentally sustainable. Features include geothermal heating and cooling, solar roof panels, GREENGUARD-certified furniture and healthy interiors designed to ensure clean indoor air. Outdoor elements include permeable pavement and landscaping with native plants that help filter pollution from rain, stormwater runoff and melting snow.

