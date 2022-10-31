News and First Alert Weather App
Wis. DMV extends hours ahead of Nov. 8 election

The extended hours are intended to help give those needing a photo ID time to visit a DMV.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing they will extend hours next week at customer service centers that are open on Monday, Nov. 7 and/or Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, these centers are scheduled to remain open until 6:00 p.m. The extended hours are intended to help give those needing a photo ID time to visit a DMV.

The media release from the Wis. DMV says Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website HERE. Voters looking to get their first Wis. ID should begin at Wis. DMV’s website HERE.

