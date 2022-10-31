News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Community Theater presents ‘Young Frankenstein’

Young Frankenstein
Young Frankenstein(Wausau Community Theater)
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are on sale now to see Young Frankenstein Nov. 3-5 at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Performances at the Grand Theater on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. , Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

