Wausau bank robber scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 55-year-old man convicted of stealing money from a Wausau bank in May is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

As part of a plea agreement in September, Tommy Pittman pleaded no contest to robbery of a financial institution. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Investigators said on May 20 a man entered WoodTrust Bank on East Bridge Street in Wausau. The man asked to make a withdrawal. He was given a withdrawal slip. Court documents state he wrote “$50s $100s NOW!” on the slip and gave it to the bank employee. Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. A count of the bank drawer showed he had been given $850.

A surveillance photo was obtained from the bank’s security system and distributed to local media. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie and Steelers face mask. Court documents state Wausau Police received tips naming the suspect as Pittman. Police were told Pittman had worn the same clothing the night before the robbery. They were also told he may be in Freeport, Illinois.

Wausau Police contacted Freeport Police and shared Pittman’s description and vehicle information. License plate recognition cameras played a major role in the detection and arrest of Pittman. He was arrested about a week after the robbery in Freeport, Ill.

