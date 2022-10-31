Voters need to plan how to vote

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Election Day is about a week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters will want to make sure they have a plan for how they’ll vote and know the deadlines they’ll need to meet.

Every voter has three ways to vote in the midterm election. One of those options has a deadline this Tuesday, Nov. 1. It’s the last day the United States Postal Service recommends mailing an absentee ballot back. That’s because it can take up to 7 days for your ballot to reach your municipal clerk by mail.

Absentee ballots must be received by 8 o’clock at night on election day.

In-person absentee voting, which started last week, ends by law on Sunday, Nov. 6. Individual clerks set their own hours for that, so it’s not guaranteed the clerk will be open for voting on the weekend.

“For all voters that are voting in-person absentee. Make sure to bring your... photo ID. Every voter who makes a request for and fills out an absentee ballot during in-person absentee will need to provide a photo ID just like on election day,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator, said.

Your other option, of course, is to vote in-person at your polling location on Nov. 8, between 7 A.M. and 8 P.M.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do that at your clerk’s office until this Friday, Nov. 4, or at the polls on election day.

“If you’re a first-time voter, if you’ve just moved to Wisconsin, or if you need to update something like your name or your address, you can update your voter registration in your clerk’s office, but make sure that you bring along with you a proof of residence document,” Wolfe said. Examples of proof of residence include a utility bill within the past 90 days; a bank, credit union or credit card statement; a real estate tax bill for this year or the previous year or a current residential lease. It must have your current residential address (not a P.O. box) and your name.

No rules have changed since the spring elections but there are some pending lawsuits. You’ll want to make sure you follow directions on your ballot very closely.

“So one of them does deal with what constitutes a witness address on an absentee ballot by mail. So for voters who are casting an absentee ballot by mail, please be sure to follow the instructions that come with your absentee ballot and ensure that both the voter, yourself and your witness provide complete information. And so we do encourage people to please follow those instructions to make sure that your ballot is counted,” Wolfe said.

Once you’ve dropped your ballot in the mail, you can track it at MyVote.WI.gov. That website will also tell you where your polling place is, and which candidates and issues are on your ballot.

The US Postal Service recommends having them in the mail by Tuesday, Nov. 1

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.