Packers trail Buffalo at halftime 24-7

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WSAW) - The Packers’ quest to snap a three-game losing streak has not gone according to plan so far. Green Bay trails Buffalo at halftime 24-7.

The Packers looked like they were piecing together a solid drive on their first possession. However, after a completion to wide receiver Christian Watson, the rookie was hit and had to leave the game with a concussion. Green Bay’s drive stalled on a failed fourth down.

Buffalo would then kick things into high gear. A run-heavy drive brought the Bills to the one-yard line. On a rollout, quarterback Josh Allen floated the ball into the back of the end zone to find Dawson Knox for a touchdown to open the scoring. Buffalo led after one quarter 7-0,

The Bills would get the ball back for another sustained drive into the second quarter. In the early stages of the frame, Allen hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a stop-and-go for 26 yards to increase their lead to 14-0.

When the Packers got the ball back, things started to click again offensively. Green Bay used a 12-play drive, heavily featuring Aaron Jones to get on the Bills’ side of the field. At the Bills’ 19-yard line, Aaron Rodgers found Romeo Doubs in the corner of the end zone for a sensational catch to the Packers on the board. It was the first touchdown for Doubs since week four against New England.

On the Bills’ next drive, they kept the offense humming. As Buffalo continued to move, the Packers shot themselves in the foot as well. Quay Walker picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for pushing someone on the Bills’ sideline and was ejected for the game. A few plays later, Isaiah McKenzie would take a reverse into the end zone from seven yards, making it 21-7.

The Packers went three-and-out on their next drive, giving Buffalo a shot for more points with just over a minute left in the half. Allen launched a ball to Diggs for 55 yards to give Buffalo at least a shot at a field goal. They’d settle for a 42-yarder to end the half, leading 24-7.

