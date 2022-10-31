Most dangerous factor for trick-or-treaters is traffic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is one of the most dangerous days for children in the terms of being struck by a vehicle.

The holiday may heighten pedestrian traffic risk, because celebrations occur at dusk, masks restrict peripheral vision, costumes limit visibility, street-crossing safety is neglected, and some partygoers are impaired by alcohol.

Wausau Police Department Officer Jill Kurtzhals said parents can take some steps to make their little one more visible.

“A lot of the things we recommend is obviously having a flashlight with otherwise glow sticks are a great option and also reflective tape,” said Kurtzhals.

Eager trick-or-treats should stay on sidewalks and paths. And parents should remind kids to not run across street. Instead, use the designated crosswalks.

