The Landing to launch senior men’s book club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A book club for men launching this month at The Landing is giving avid readers a chance to connect and socialize.

Old Guys Books and BS Club will hold its first meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

It’s the brainchild of John DeLaporte.

John said while The Landing does have a book club, it was geared toward women.

“So as I sat there, I got to think well, us old guys, we love to read and should have our own club. But I thought, well, old guys, I don’t think we’re going to come to a meeting just to talk about a book, even if you like books. You’re going have to expand the interest. And I thought about the Romeos-- Retired-Old-Men-Eating-Out. There are a lot of these clubs around, maybe one or two in Wausau. And old guys really love them. And the guys get together for lunch or breakfast, and they just sit around and eat. And they just BS and BS and BS till we get tired. So I thought, well, if you added a short book review to a BS session, and then on top of that, I remember that The Landing throws in free coffee every day for its members, I thought, add free coffee and free doughnuts. Because you know, us old guys, we love our free stuff. And so I thought maybe I’d have something. So then, in a moment of bad judgment, I shot an email off to the ladies who lead The Landing. And, to my chagrin, they answered me back right away and said, ‘Hey, you should come down and talk to us about this, because we think your idea is so far off the wall, and it just might fly,” John explained.

John said the group will be capped at 12 members. It is free to attend for The Landing members.

The first book to be discussed is “House of the Rising Sun” by James Lee Burke.

Registration is required for all programs, with the exception of in-person group exercises. Sign up for all programming by emailing memberservices@thelandingwausau.com, calling 715-841-1855, in person at the Wausau Branch and Aspirus Branch, or online at thelandingwausau.com/events

For more information on how to join The Landing, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.