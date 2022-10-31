Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - Human remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

During the morning of Oct. 28 a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female.

According to a news release, ongoing investigative efforts are being conducted to identify the remains and further the investigation. At this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the greater Florence County area.

Florence County is bordered by Forest and Marinette counties in Wisconsin, and Michigan to the north.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.