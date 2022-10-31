Gas averaging $3.55 per gallon for unleaded in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - AAA is reporting gas prices continue to decline due to demand and waffling global oil prices.

The national average is $3.76 for a gallon of unleaded. In Wisconsin, drivers can expect to pay around $3.55 a gallon. On the high end, drivers in Forest County may pay $3.75. The lowest gas in the state can be found in La Crosse County. Drivers there can pay on average $3.33.

“The recent period of tight oil inventory pushing prices higher on the West Coast is over as regional refineries completed needed maintenance,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The average gas price in California, while still high compared to the rest of the country, is 85 cents cheaper than its peak in early October. This drop has taken the pressure off the national average price.”

AAA reports a lower dollar contributed to price increases earlier last week; however, market concerns about global crude demand, after China announced more COVID lockdowns, sent prices lower at the end of the week. For this week, persistent market concerns that economic growth will stall or decline, alongside decreased crude oil demand, could put downward pressure on prices.

Fluctuating oil prices and low demand contribute to the national average prices moving downward.

Today’s national average of $3.76 is three cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.