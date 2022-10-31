First Alert Weather: No spooks this Halloween

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Very mild and dry conditions continue for the last day of October and the first several days of November, as sunny skies continue to help push the daytime highs into the 60s for most of the week.

Increasing clouds throughout the day Sunday. Highs remain in the 60s. (WSAW)

There will be a few areas of morning fog Monday, otherwise, gorgeous suntabulous weather returns for Monday afternoon and will continue for most of the afternoons this week, with a weather pattern shift and change arriving by Friday. While it will remain quite warm for Monday, areas of central Wisconsin will still fall quite shy of any record high temps, as most of them are well into the 70s for October 31.

Central Wisconsin Monday October 31, 2022 (WSAW)

Going back to the late 1800s climate data (WSAW)

The jet stream will take a dip into the Upper Midwest Thursday night and Friday, which will bring in some much cooler temperatures for the weekend, but more importantly, will bring in some much needed chances for some rainfall. Most of central Wisconsin was listed Moderate (or Severe) Drought as of the last update late last week, and any rain that falls in the next few weeks, will still have a chance to get into the soil and help alleviate the very dry conditions just before winter arrives.

Showers (rain) will be expected throughout the day Friday, with scattered showers continuing into the first day of the weekend. While temps cool significantly and drop into the lower 50s for highs by then, that will still be a few degrees above average for this time of year.

