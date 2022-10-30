News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
Taylor Hackel (DC Police)
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
Henry Miller House in Wausau
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
A worker at a farm in Athens picks produce from the field to get ready to sell in the central...
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
Aspirus and Anthem are in active negotiations, attempting to come to an agreement for the...
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement

Latest News

Clean Slate Coffee House, Riverside Fire District team up for 2nd annual Trick-Or-Treat event
Clean Slate Coffee House, Riverside Fire District team up for 2nd annual Trick-Or-Treat event
Wittenberg-Birnamwood earned their first-ever trip to the state tournament topping Edgar 3-2.
Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state
Rhinelander v Rice Lake boys soccer sectionals
Rhinelander v Rice Lake boys soccer sectionals
Volleyball sectionals
Volleyball sectionals
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1