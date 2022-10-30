First Alert Weather: Streak of dry and mild weather continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another great weather day on tap to end the weekend Sunday. Perfect weather for any trick or treating plans. Warming through the upcoming work week before a weather maker at the end of the week arrives and drops our temperatures.

Increasing clouds throughout the day Sunday. Highs remain in the 60s. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start Sunday morning, but clouds gradually increasing throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs remain above average near the low 60s. Patchy fog possible overnight. Lows continue to drop down to the mid/upper 30s. Clouds will clear in time for Halloween Monday. Skies will be sunny and highs warming towards the mid-60s. Trick or treat forecast Monday even features mild and comfortable weather. The kids won’t need a coat over their costumes this year.

Remaining mild during trick or treating times Monday (WSAW)

Sunshine and warm weather continues for much of the work week. The next weather maker arrives Friday through Saturday. Rain showers to impact the area. Highs will drop following the weather maker.

A weather maker arrives at the end of the work week bringing likely chances for rain showers (WSAW)

