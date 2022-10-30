News and First Alert Weather App
Clean Slate Coffee House, Riverside Fire District team up for 2nd annual Trick-Or-Treat event

Kids and their families lining up to take a look inside a Riverside Fire District ambulance
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the Halloween season, The exciting wait for trick-or-treating can be a tough one.

Fortunately, Clean Slate Coffee House and the Riverside Fire District created a Trick-Or-Treat event to help end that wait for those that stopped by.

“Oh it’s definitely spooky season out there,” says Dan Conrad, Captain/Paramedic, Riverside Fire District. “Halloween can’t get here soon enough.”

At the event, kids and their families could put on their costumes and start their trick-or-treating early.

Beyond snagging some delicious candy, they were able to meet first responders, check out their equipment, and even get an inside look into their vehicles.

This is the second year that Clean Slate has hosted the event with the support of the Riverside Fire District.

For the Fire District, they believe it is a great match to help provide a unique event for the community they serve.

“They’ve been a really big contributor to the community,” says Conrad. “They believe in giving back and shopping local. They’ve been a huge support to not only the fire department and the police department, but the community as a whole. Excellent people and amazing coffee.”

Seeing all the smiles from kids is a gratifying feeling for the Fire District. But it means more than just fun, it also means safety.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be able to come out and help support this amazing event,” says Conrad. “We’re able to give kids a safe environment to come out, see the fire equipment, see the ambulances, meet some really amazing people. And it’s great to be apart of.”

