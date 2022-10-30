Central Wisconsin Storm hosts free skating lessons to help shape future girls hockey players

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The goal of today’s free skate in Marathon Park was to give young girls the opportunity to find a sport they love and be part of a passionate community.

“I love the opportunity, specifically for girls in our community,” says JJ Deffner, Tri-Hockey Coordinator, Marathon County Youth Hockey. “While I love the co-ed sports, girls’ hockey is something unique and special. There is a bond that is formed between these girls that is unlike anything else I have seen.”

Girls as young as four years old were able to receive help from the Central Wisconsin Storm, an all-girls hockey team with groups from 8u through high school. As their varsity team are the reigning state champs.

For the storm, they were eager to provide guidance to aspiring skaters.

“They just told me in the back that they are thrilled to be here and can’t wait to get on the ice to help these little girls,” says Deffner. “And that’s what it’s all about and that’s what makes my heart so happy at the end of every day.”

For one Storm parent, he says he’s delighted to see his daughter be one of the many to lend a helping hand.

“Just so proud, just seeing the turnout here today is amazing,” says Eric Heuser, parent. “All these young skaters out here and they’re gonna be the next generation of high school players.”

That helping hand is in an effort to grow the girl’s hockey community in central Wisconsin, where they see current success and a promising future.

“The girls game is something that we want to continue to grow,” says Heuser. “And seeing all these girls out here today is just amazing that there’s this much popularity. And so we’re really looking forward to the future.”

When joining the storm, cost should be no concern, as the first year is free and all hockey gear is given with no charge.

